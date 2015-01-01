|
Citation
|
Testa V, Bennett A, Jutai J, Cantor Z, Burke P, McMahon J, Carleton RN, Colman I, Fikretoglu D, Heber A, Leduc S, Heisel MJ, Thavorn K, Corsi DJ, Hatcher S. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(10-11): 431-449.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37991887
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: First responders and other public safety personnel (PSP; e.g. correctional workers, firefighters, paramedics, police, public safety communicators) are often exposed to events that have the potential to be psychologically traumatizing. Such exposures may contribute to poor mental health outcomes and a greater need to seek mental health care. However, a theoretically driven, structured qualitative study of barriers and facilitators of help-seeking behaviours has not yet been undertaken in this population. This study used the Theoretical Domains Framework (TDF) to identify and better understand critical barriers and facilitators of help-seeking and accessing mental health care for a planned First Responder Operational Stress Injury (OSI) clinic.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
mental health; implementation science; behaviour change; content analysis; first responders; public safety personnel; Theoretical Domains Framework