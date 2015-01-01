|
Citation
Barry B, Ricciardelli R, Cramm H. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(10-11): 450-459.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)
DOI
PMID
37991888
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Airport firefighters are responsible for providing emergency responses to aviation incidents on a runway or in the vicinity of an airport, including airplane crashes, mass casualty events, emergency landings and many other concerns on airport grounds. While data exist on the occupational stressors of firefighters and public safety personnel in general, there is a gap in knowledge regarding the experiences of airport firefighters, particularly in relation to their organizational stressors, peer supports and attitudes toward mental health treatment.
Keywords
stigma; public safety personnel; firefighters; mental health treatment; occupational stress; organizational stress; peer support