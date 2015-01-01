SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Herrera CD. Health Promot. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15248399231213353

37991231

The Harm Reduction Act, a groundbreaking piece of legislation in New Mexico, provided for the legal use of paraphernalia by New Mexican residents so long as they could present their yellow sharps cards. Unfortunately, tribal governments in New Mexico were not consulted in these changes in harm reduction practices. As a result, Native American persons in New Mexico cannot access harm reduction services as freely as any other New Mexican can-and harm reduction programs are desperately needed in New Mexico. In this commentary, I examine the impact that the Harm Reduction Act has had on Native American populations in New Mexico and suggest opportunities for improving collaboration between state and tribal governments and community-based organizations.


Language: en

New Mexico; harm reduction; health equity; American Indian/Alaskan Native; Harm Reduction Act; indigenous health; syringe exchange services; tribal governments

