Abstract

Open-globe injuries (OGI) can lead to significant visual impairment. The Ocular Trauma Score (OTS) is the most widely recognized tool for predicting visual outcomes. This review aimed to identify prognostic factors and assess the effectiveness of the OTS in predicting visual outcomes. Twenty-one articles published on PubMed and Google Scholar were analyzed. Initial visual acuity and the zone of injury were found to be the most significant prognostic factors for OGI. Other significant prognostic factors include retinal detachment/involvement, relative afferent pupillary defect, vitreous hemorrhage, vitreous prolapse, type of injury, hyphema, lens involvement, and duration from incidence of OGI to vitrectomy. Of the 21 studies evaluated, 11 investigated the effectiveness of OTS. Four studies concluded that OTS was effective overall, while six studies suggested that it was only useful in certain OGI categories. Thus, there is a need for further research to develop an optimized ocular trauma prognosticating system.

