Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the pattern, distribution, and causes of ocular injuries among the security personnel participating in counterinsurgency operations (CIOps).



METHODS: This was a multicentric, retrospective review of chart records of patients reporting to three hospitals located in the geographic region affected by CIOps. The hospital registry was examined for all patients diagnosed with any type of ocular trauma between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019. A standardized proforma was filled out using the case records, and entries were validated.



RESULTS: A total of 131 ocular injuries fulfilled the criteria of the study. The mean age of the patients was 32.46 ± 10.2 years. All the patients were males. The causes of the injuries were explosive blasts in 60 eyes (45.80%), gunshot wounds in 15 eyes (11.42%), stone pelting in 16 eyes (12.21%), training-related causes in 26 eyes (29.84%), vehicular accidents in 13 eyes (9.92%), and battery blast in one eye (0.76%). Among the type of injuries, open globe injuries included 66 eyes (50.38%), closed globe injuries included 35 eyes (26.72%), isolated lid lacerations included 14 eyes (10.68%), and isolated chemical injury was seen in two eyes (1.52%). Optic nerve head avulsion was seen in two eyes (1.52%).



CONCLUSION: The study revealed a considerable number of ocular injuries related to combat, with explosive bursts being the leading cause. The incidence of ocular injuries was found to be highest in zone 1. This study emphasizes the importance of the need for soldiers deployed in active CIOps regions to wear protective eyewear, such as ballistic goggles or military combat eye protection, to reduce the risk of ocular injuries.

