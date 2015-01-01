Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess clinical features, visual outcomes, and setting of mobile battery blast-induced eye injuries in children.



METHODS: Retrospective case sheets of children with mobile battery blast injuries were reviewed at a tertiary eye care center from January 2015 to March 2022. We noted the mode of injury, battery status, and clinical presentation and analyzed the treatment outcomes.



RESULTS: The study included 14 eyes of 11 patients. Three patients (27%) had bilateral ocular injuries. The most common reasons for the blast were wiring a bulb to the battery or charging the battery with a universal mobile charger, seen in four cases each. Three eyes had closed-globe injuries (CGIs), whereas 11 had open-globe injuries (OGIs). Of the 11 eyes with OGI, four also had a retained intraocular foreign body (IOFB). Only four (36%) eyes having OGI could achieve vision better than 6/60. All three eyes with CGIs developed secondary glaucoma, and two underwent trabeculectomy. However, the visual prognosis was better (>6/36) in eyes with CGI. Overall, mean visual acuity at the final follow-up was improved to 1.41 ± 1.14 logMAR from 2.32 ± 0.76 logMAR at presentation. This was also found to be statistically significant with a P value of 0.02.



CONCLUSION: Battery blast-induced ocular injuries, although rare, often lead to poor outcomes. Apart from charging, playing with discarded or damaged batteries was a common reason for battery blasts in our series.

