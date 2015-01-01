Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Limited research incorporates an intersectional approach when evaluating disordered eating behaviors among those holding minoritized social positions, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, questioning, and/or transgender/gender diverse (LGBTQ) adolescents. The current study assessed stigma experiences from peers at school, self-esteem, LGBTQ pride, and overlapping social positions as they relate to disordered eating behaviors among LGBTQ adolescents.



METHOD: Participants included 11,083 adolescents (M(age) = 15.6, SD = 1.3; 34.8% transgender/gender diverse) from a large national survey study of LGBTQ adolescents from 2017. Exhaustive Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection analysis was used to identify bias-based bullying experiences (i.e., weight-based, identity-based), self-esteem, LGBTQ pride, and overlapping social positions (i.e., gender identity, sexual identity, race/ethnicity, body mass index (BMI) percentile) associated with the highest prevalence of unhealthy weight control behaviors, extreme unhealthy weight control behaviors, and past year binge eating.



RESULTS: Adolescents in the 28 identified groups with a high prevalence of disordered eating behavior held at least one structurally marginalized social position (e.g., high BMI), bias-based bullying experience, low self-esteem, or low LGBTQ pride in addition to being LGBTQ. Weight-based bullying was a salient risk-factor for disordered eating across social positions. Among adolescents with the same social positions, levels of self-esteem, LGBTQ pride, but no bias-based bullying experience, prevalence estimates of disordered eating were, on average, 23% lower.



DISCUSSION: LGBTQ adolescents with multiple marginalized social positions and related factors engage in disproportionately high prevalence disordered eating.



FINDINGS underscore the importance of addressing intersecting experiences of stigma to reduce disordered eating and promote health equity among adolescents. PUBLIC SIGNIFICANCE: Multiply marginalized LGBTQ adolescents, most of whom also reported experiencing bias-based bullying from peers at school, reported disproportionately high prevalence disordered eating. In comparison groups of adolescents with no bias-based bullying experience, prevalence of disordered eating was, on average, 24% lower.



