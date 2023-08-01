Abstract

Engagement in challenging behaviour (e.g., aggression, self-injury) is reported to occur in neurodevelopmental disorders such as intellectual disabilities (ID), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and fragile X syndrome (FXS). Common interventions to address these behaviours include both behavioural and pharmacological approaches. Although psychotropic medications are commonly used to address challenging behaviour in ID, ASD, and FXS, demonstration of the effectiveness of treatment is limited. Furthermore, research examining interaction effects between psychotropic medication, challenging behaviour, and environmental events within specific neurodevelopmental disorders such as ID, ASD, and FXS is scarce. The purpose of this chapter is to provide an overview of challenging behaviour within ID, ASD, and FXS and of the effectiveness of psychotropic medication as an intervention for challenging behaviour within these neurodevelopmental disorders. Finally, research examining how psychotropic medication may impact the relationship between challenging behaviour and environmental events is reviewed.

