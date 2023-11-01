Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study was designed to investigate the associations between social withdrawal, emotional symptoms, and suicide ideation in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 2678 MDD patients from the National Survey on Symptomatology of Depression (NSSD). Differences in the sociodemographic factors, clinical characteristics, suicide ideation, and emotional symptoms were compared in patients with different frequencies of social withdrawal. Pearson correlation, multiple linear regression analysis, and mediation analysis were employed to assess the contribution of social withdrawal to suicide ideation.



RESULTS: MDD patients with a higher frequency of social withdrawal were prone to have a higher frequency of suicide ideation (p for trend <0.001) and history of suicide behavior (p for trend <0.001). Multiple linear regression analysis showed that there was a dose-response relationship between social withdrawal and suicide ideation in MDD patients, but this association became insignificant after adjusting for emotional symptoms. Mediation analysis suggested that all of the emotional symptoms had significant mediating effects on the association between social withdrawal and suicide ideation in MDD patients (p < 0.05). The magnitude of mediation varied between 4.3 % and 64.3 %, with the largest mediating effect in the feeling of despair (64.3 %), helplessness (41.2 %), and loneliness (40.0 %).



CONCLUSION: Our study provides evidence that social withdrawal was a common clinical presentation and it may increase the risk for suicide through emotional symptoms in MDD patients. LIMITATIONS: Causal conclusions could not be drawn between social withdrawal, emotional symptoms, and suicide ideation because of the cross-sectional design of the study.

