Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major health issue. Its prevalence is particularly high in subjects presenting major depression disorder (MDD), making this a key suicide-related risk factor. Suicide attempts in severe forms of MDD were assumed to be linked to impulsivity and loss of control. Nevertheless, we failed to find data specifically investigating the link between impulsivity and suicide risk in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This study seeks to review this relationship.



METHOD: Patients were recruited for a prospective cohort. Suicide risk and impulsivity were assessed using the International Neuropsychiatric Interview and Barratt Impulsiveness Scale, Version 10, respectively, while the severity of depressive symptoms was assessed using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, anxiety with the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and childhood maltreatment using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire.



RESULTS: 220 TRD patients were enrolled in the study. The impulsivity score was correlated with self-esteem, marital status, professional status and anxiety. There was no direct link to suicide risk. However, impulsivity was associated with self-esteem (coefficient: -0.24; p value 0.043) and depressive symptom severity (coefficient: 0.; p value 0.045). The suicide risk was significantly correlated with depressive symptom severity (coefficient = 0.38, p < 0.001) and self-esteem (coefficient = -0.34, p = 0.01). Considering these correlations, we postulated that the effect of impulsivity on suicide risk could be mediated by self-esteem in terms of depressive symptom severity and we finally found a relevant mediation model within impulsivity having an indirect effect on suicide risk by impacting self-esteem and depressive symptoms with anxiety also playing a significant role as a covariable.



CONCLUSION: We found that impulsivity could play an indirect role with the involvement of self-esteem and depressive symptoms and the contributing role of anxiety.

