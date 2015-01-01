|
Citation
Ma CY, Hsiao YW, Tzeng HY, Hueng DY, Chiang HH. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing)
DOI
PMID
37990838
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Concussion symptoms following a traumatic accident are both common and known to adversely affect mental health and recovery in patients with traumatic brain injury. Depression, highly prevalent among patients with traumatic brain injury, is also associated with the important factors of sleep quality and resilience. However, the mediator and moderator roles of depression following concussion in patients with traumatic brain injury have been underexplored. The aims of this study were to investigate the mediating role of sleep quality in the relation between concussion symptoms and depression and to examine the moderating effect of resilience on this mediated model.
Language: en
Keywords
resilience; depression; sleep quality; traumatic brain injury; concussion symptoms