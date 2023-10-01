Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have shown improved survival for severely injured adult patients treated at American College of Surgeons verified level I/II trauma centers compared to level III and undesignated centers. However, this relationship has not been well established in pediatric trauma centers (PTCs). We hypothesize that severely injured children will have lower mortality at verified level I/II PTCs compared to centers without PTC verification.



METHODS: All patients 1-15 years of age with ISS >15 in the 2017-2019 American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Programs (ACS TQP) dataset were reviewed. Patients with pre-hospital cardiac arrest, burns, and those transferred out for ongoing inpatient care were excluded. Logistic regression models were used to assess the effects of pediatric trauma center verification on mortality.



RESULTS: 16,301 patients were identified (64 % male, median ISS 21 [17-27]), and 60 % were admitted to verified PTCs. Overall mortality was 6.0 %. Mortality at centers with PTC verification was 5.1 % versus 7.3 % at centers without PTC verification (p < 0.001). After controlling for injury mechanism, sex, age, pediatric-adjusted shock index (SIPA), ISS, arrival via interhospital transfer, and adult trauma center verification, pediatric level I/II trauma center designation was independently associated with decreased mortality (OR 0.72, 95 % CI 0.61-0.85).



CONCLUSIONS: Treatment at ACS-verified pediatric trauma centers is associated with improved survival in critically injured children. These findings highlight the importance of PTC verification in optimizing outcomes for severely injured pediatric patients and should influence trauma center apportionment and prehospital triage. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV - Retrospective review of national database.

Language: en