Teng H, Zhu L, Zhang X, Qiu B. JMIR Serious Games 2023; 11: e48317.
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR Publications)
37990585
BACKGROUND: The question of how video games can shape aggressive behaviors has been a focus for many researchers. Previous research has focused on how violent video game content leads to postgame aggressive behaviors. However, video games not only convey violence or prosocial content to players but also require cognitive effort from individuals. Since human cognitive resources are limited, consuming more cognitive resources in a game leads to less cognitive resources to suppress aggressive impulses. Therefore, the depletion of cognitive resources from playing video games may also lead to changes in postgame aggressive behaviors.
Language: en
cognitive resources; aggressive behaviors; helping; hurting; video games