Varghese BM, Hansen A, Mann N, Liu J, Zhang Y, Driscoll TR, Morgan GG, Dear K, Capon A, Gourley M, Prescott V, Dolar V, Bi P. Med. J. Aust. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
37992722
OBJECTIVES: To assess the population health impact of high temperatures on workplace health and safety by estimating the burden of heat-attributable occupational injury in Australia. STUDY DESIGN, SETTING: Retrospective observational study; estimation of burden of occupational injury in Australia attributable to high temperatures during 2014-19, based on Safe Work Australia (work-related traumatic injury fatalities and workers' compensation databases) and Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data (Australian Burden of Disease Study and National Hospital Morbidity databases), and a meta-analysis of climate zone-specific risk data. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Burden of heat-attributable occupational injuries as disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), comprising the numbers of years of life lived with disability (YLDs) and years of life lost (YLLs), nationally, by Köppen-Geiger climate zone, and by state and territory.
Injuries; Occupational injuries