Abstract

Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LC-PUFAs) are obtained from diet or derived from essential shorter-chain fatty acids, and are crucial for brain development and functioning. Fundamentally, LC-PUFAs' neurobiological effects derive from their physicochemical characteristics, including length and double bond configuration, which differentiate LC-PUFA species and give rise to functional differences between n(omega)-3 and n-6 LC-PUFAs. LC-PUFA imbalances are implicated in psychiatric disorders, including major depression and suicide risk. Dietary intake and genetic variants in enzymes involved in biosynthesis of LC-PUFAs from shorter chain fatty acids influence LC-PUFA status. Domains impacted by LC-PUFAs include 1) cell signaling, 2) inflammation, and 3) bioenergetics. 1) As major constituents of lipid bilayers, LC-PUFAs are determinants of cell membrane properties of viscosity and order, affecting lipid rafts, which play a role in regulation of membrane-bound proteins involved in cell-cell signaling, including monoaminergic receptors and transporters. 2) The n-3:n-6 LC-PUFA balance profoundly influences inflammation. Generally, metabolic products of n-6 LC-PUFAs (eicosanoids) are pro-inflammatory, while those of n-3 LC-PUFAs (docosanoids) participate in the resolution of inflammation. Additionally, n-3 LC-PUFAs suppress microglial activation and the ensuing proinflammatory cascade. 3) N-3 LC-PUFAs in the inner mitochondrial membrane affect oxidative stress, suppressing production of and scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS), with neuroprotective benefits. Until now, this wealth of knowledge about LC-PUFA biomechanisms has not been adequately tapped to develop translational studies of LC-PUFA clinical effects in humans. Future studies integrating neurobiological mechanisms with clinical outcomes may suggest ways to identify depressed individuals most likely to respond to n-3 LC-PUFA supplementation, and mechanistic research may generate new treatment strategies.

Language: en