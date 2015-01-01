|
Citation
Numaguchi A, Ishii A, Natsume J, Saitoh S, Aoki Y, Yoshikawa T, Isobe I, Okumura A, Seno H, Takahashi Y. Pediatr. Int. 2023; 65(1): e15692.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Japan Pediatric Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37991171
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although many child death review (CDR) systems have been developed in Japan, the optimal system is still being identified. The aim of this study is to identify the etiologies of child deaths and to propose a screening method for initiating the CDR process in Japan.
Language: en
Keywords
autopsy; causes of death; child death review; clinical medical records; death certificate