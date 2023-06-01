SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Golden K, Bodien YG, Giacino JT. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(1): 15-33.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pmr.2023.06.011

37993185

In this article, we discuss the taxonomy associated with the four major disorders of consciousness (DoC): coma, vegetative state or unresponsive wakefulness syndrome, minimally conscious state, and post-traumatic confusional state. We briefly review the history of each disorder and then provide operational definitions and diagnostic criteria for each one. We rely heavily on recently released practice guidelines and, where appropriate, identify knowledge gaps and discuss future directions to advance DoC research and practice.


Disorders of consciousness; Cognitive motor dissociation; Coma; Minimally conscious state; Post-traumatic confusional state; Unresponsive wakefulness syndrome; Vegetative state

