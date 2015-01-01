|
Citation
Ali Mahesar R, Latif M, Abbas S, Rehman Abro M, Ali M, Aslam Rao M, Ventriglio A. Psychiatr. Danub. 2023; 35(4): 572-577.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
DOI
PMID
37992102
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a social relevant issue and a leading cause of deaths in the world; it has been reported that COVID-19 has significantly increased the rate of suicide worldwide. This study aimed to review media reporting on suicide cases occurred in Pakistan during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Language: en
Keywords
Pakistan; suicide; COVID-19; media; developing countries; lockdown; newspaper