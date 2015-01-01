SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Biswas T. Psychiatr. Danub. 2023; 35(4): 598-600.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37992108

Abstract

Suicide, a major public health concern, has a global prevalence of 9.0/lakh population (Ilic & Ilic 2022). Despite its catastrophic nature, suicide has received little attention in the major psychiatry nomenclatures, merely complementing the diagnosis of other disorders (depression and borderline personality), while missing a men- tion in anorexia nervosa and schizophrenia, where it is a leading cause of death (Rogers et al. 2019). Moreover, at times suicides may not be related to a mental illness (Fehling & Selby 2021). Thus, a suicide-specific diagnosis can help a) improve and standardise suicide assessment in clinical settings, b) increase preventive measures in vulnerable patients, c) provide a universal language for researchers and healthcare providers, and d) reduce personal, legal and social burden (Fehling & Selby 2021, Rogers et al. 2017).

Three acute suicidal diagnoses have been recently proposed...


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; suicide prevention; acute suicidal; affective disturbance; suicidal behaviour syndrome; suicide crisis syndrome; suicide prediction.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print