Abstract

Suicide, a major public health concern, has a global prevalence of 9.0/lakh population (Ilic & Ilic 2022). Despite its catastrophic nature, suicide has received little attention in the major psychiatry nomenclatures, merely complementing the diagnosis of other disorders (depression and borderline personality), while missing a men- tion in anorexia nervosa and schizophrenia, where it is a leading cause of death (Rogers et al. 2019). Moreover, at times suicides may not be related to a mental illness (Fehling & Selby 2021). Thus, a suicide-specific diagnosis can help a) improve and standardise suicide assessment in clinical settings, b) increase preventive measures in vulnerable patients, c) provide a universal language for researchers and healthcare providers, and d) reduce personal, legal and social burden (Fehling & Selby 2021, Rogers et al. 2017).



Three acute suicidal diagnoses have been recently proposed...

Language: en