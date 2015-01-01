Abstract

Forms of violence are a part of our society. We have already come a long way in avoiding them or developing alternative strategies, but much remains to be done to promote a coexistence based above all on mutual respect and appreciation – regardless of age, religion and ethnicity. The definitions of violence given are intended to show us the possibility of change and serve as a call to action.



Violence against people, but also by older people, can take place in a wide variety of places. Most violence and conflicts take place in the private / family environment, which also includes home care and mobile services.



Shouting, insulting, rough handling, neglect – violence has many faces. And it happens more often than we think. Especially in family care relationships, psychological violence against older people is common.* The triggers often lie in the excessive demands, especially of “family caregivers,” because many feel left alone with the care and nursing. Since the violence takes place in secret it is difficult to give exact figures on the frequency of violence in caregiving relationships. Thus, the number of unreported cases is high.”



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), during the COVID-19 pandemic, violence against the elderly increased tenfold ...

