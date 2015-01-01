Abstract

This study analyzes changes in social life during the pandemic and the early stages of the post-pandemic period within a population characterized by high levels of informality in Lima, particularly the textile district of Gamarra, encompassing 89,123 people. A qualitative approach was adopted, based on 62 semi-structured interviews with garment manufacturers, in-store traders, and street vendors. Two distinct moments could be identified: a) experiences confronting the shock induced by the Covid-19 pandemic; and b) experiences of reconfiguring work and daily life, alongside strategies adopted by the population. In conclusion, the study suggests that some elements of daily life acquired during the Covid-19 pandemic may carry over into the future, inducing society to place greater emphasis on preventive measures against emerging risks, including behaviors related to hygiene and health, fostering closer family ties, increased utilization of digitalization and hybrid work models, and the cultivation of enhanced social capital.

Language: es