Abstract

Domestic violence is an issue that confronts all communities nationally and globally. However, immigrant communities in the United States may be disproportionately impacted by it. The unique positionality of immigrants and cultural values, such as patriarchy, that may perpetuate unequal power relationships between couples (Mahapatra, 2012; Rai, Ravi, et al., 2022) may lead to a distinctive manifestation of domestic violence. The "unique positionality" of immigrants here refers to their status as immigrants ("outsiders," or bahar wale) and their relationships with systems of power (i.e., the immigration system and American norms). Broadly speaking, domestic violence can be defined as "a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. . . . This type of abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological" (United Nations, n.d., para. 1). The key aspect of this definition is the intention of one intimate partner to maintain power and control over the other. Furthermore, this definition delves into the various ways in which domestic violence can manifest in romantic relationships. Economic or psychological coercion can be pivotal in immigrant relationships, where one partner can be financially or emotionally abusive toward their partner or spouse (Goel, 2005; Rai, Choi, et al., 2022).

