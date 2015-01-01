SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yao Z, Qi W, Wang J, Ding Z, Jiang X, Hong Y, Li Y. Energies (Basel) 2023; 16(23): e7727.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/en16237727

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCVs) represent an important breakthrough in the hydrogen energy industry. The safe utilization of hydrogen is critical for the sustainable and healthy development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. In this study, risk factors and preventive measures are proposed for on-board hydrogen systems during the process of transportation, storage, and use of fuel cell vehicles. The relevant hydrogen safety standards in China are also analyzed, and suggestions involving four safety strategies and three safety standards are proposed.


hydrogen fuel cell vehicles; on-board hydrogen system; preventive measure; risk factor; safety; standard; strategy

