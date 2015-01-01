Abstract

:Introduction: Epilepsy, affecting 1% of the global population, is a neuropsychiatric disease often co-occurring with psychiatric disorders. It is characterized by recurrent "epileptic seizures" caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain, which poses risks during exercise and damages athletic identity. In Japan, psychiatrists perform essential roles in the treatment of patients with epilepsy.



METHODS: This review examines and addresses the challenges and opportunities for individuals with epilepsy in athletic endeavors.



RESULTS: Historically, misconceptions regarding seizure triggers, societal stigma, and overprotective attitudes have limited physical activity among individuals with epilepsy, resulting in obesity and reduced wellbeing. However, exercise does not typically induce seizures. Recent research suggests that exercise benefits seizure control, quality of life, and comorbidities among individuals with epilepsy.



Sports participation risks were categorized into three groups using tailored guidelines provided by the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE).



Water-based sports require controlled environments, monitoring, and distinctive attire due to the risk of drowning.



In contact sports, precautions are required to address seizures prior to physical contact. Guidelines for children with epilepsy in school events emphasize inclusion, as restrictions may lead to social and developmental challenges. Few prominent athletes who openly disclosed their epilepsy diagnoses.



CONCLUSION: Physical activity offers benefits to individuals with epilepsy, necessitating a re-evaluation of exercise restrictions. Guidelines and seizure type considerations are essential. Athletes' openness about epilepsy enhances awareness and support, contributing to the overall well-being of this population. Dipruption of epilepsy on competitive mindset might extend to Athletic Identity (AI).

