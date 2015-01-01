Abstract

In recent times, the assessment of unsignalized intersection safety has received significant research attention because of the complex and diverse traffic movements and driving behaviour at such locations. However, priority traffic regulations are not well followed in comparison to the unsignalized junctions, which leads to more conflicts. Additionally, the severity of conflicts increases with continuous traffic manoeuvres, including right-turns and through traffic, combined with different driving behaviours. Several studies have compared crash-based analysis to proactive traffic safety measures. Current research outcomes imply that surrogate safety measures (SSMs) have the potential to elucidate the sequence of events that result in collisions, their underlying causes, and their outcomes. Therefore, to further understand the appropriateness of SSMs, further study is required based on heterogeneity in traffic along with driver behaviour that incorporates turning vehicle factors. This study presents an all-inclusive evaluation of the recent advancements in SSMs and their practical implementation, with a particular emphasis on unsignalized intersections in developing nations. The findings of this investigation would be helpful in identifying the appropriate safety indicators for evaluating traffic safety at unsignalized intersections.

Language: en