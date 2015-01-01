Abstract

There is a need for well-described treatments targeting individuals at risk for suicidal behaviors. The present study aims to investigate the effectiveness of MBCT adapted to individuals who are suicidal (MBCT-S) in a randomized controlled trial, comparing an intervention group receiving MBCT-S and treatment as usual (TAU) with a control group receiving TAU only. Participants who were 18 years or older and experienced suicidal ideation were included. Assessments on suicidal ideation and symptoms associated with suicidal behavior were carried out at baseline, post-treatment, and 12 weeks after the end of the training. When comparing the intervention group with the control group, a significant reduction was found at follow-up in suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms. When focusing on the intervention group only, a significant reduction was found in suicidal ideation, depressive symptoms, hopelessness, worrying, defeat, and entrapment, and a significant increase in mindfulness both at post-treatment and at follow-up. The findings suggest that MBCT-S is a promising suicide-specific intervention as it may have the potential to reduce suicidal ideation and suicide-related components.

