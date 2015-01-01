Abstract

The leading factor behind most vehicular accidents is the driver's inattentiveness. To accurately determine driver's drowsiness, Electroencephalography (EEG) has been proven to be a reliable and effective method. Even though previous studies have developed accurate driver's drowsiness detection algorithms, certain challenges still persist, such as (a) limited training sample sizes, (b) detecting anomalous signals, and (c) achieving subject-independent classification. In this paper we propose a novel solution, names as EEG-Fest, which is a generalized few-shot model aimed at addressing the aforementioned limitations. The EEG-Fest has the ability to (a) classify a query sample's level of drowsiness with only a few support sample inputs (b) identify whether a query sample is anomalous signals or not, and (c) perform subject-independent classification. During the evaluation, our proposed EEG-Fest algorithm demonstrates better performance compared to other two conventional EEG algorithms in cross-subject validation.

