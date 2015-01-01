Abstract

The Speed-Gene study aims to identify genetic variants influencing athletic performance and human locomotion using motion capture technology. Currently, 60 female participants have completed the testing protocol, and the overall aim is to recruit 283 moderately trained, healthy Southeast Asian individuals (18-45 y, BMI < 30). Participants will undergo biomechanical analysis and genetic testing. Several analyses will be performed, including (but not limited to) linear and angular kinematic analysis using motion capture technology, force plate dynamometry and genetic analyses to define novel power/torque related outcomes that would be more sensitive to allele-specific differences in athletic performance. Pretesting beverages will be provided, and activity history and current activity levels will be assessed by a questionnaire. The kinematic data will be obtained using a Qualisys Track Manager (QTM) system, and DNA will be extracted from white blood cells. The participants serve as their own controls. Although the Speed-Gene study is tightly controlled, our preliminary findings still indicate considerable individual variability. More participants and further genetic analysis are required to allow the investigation of potential underlying genetic mechanisms responsible for this individual variability.

