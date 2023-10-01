Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the clinical presentations of burns and the provision of services. This study aims to describe and analyse patterns and trends in adult burns across New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory.



METHODS: A NSW statewide retrospective review was conducted from 2017 to 2022 for adult patients with burns. A comparative analysis was performed for the COVID-19 group (2020-2022) and control group between 2017 and 2019.



RESULTS: We found a total of 11,433 patients (7102 non-COVID vs 4331 COVID-19). The average age in the COVID-19 group was 1.4 years older than counterparts (40.6 vs 42.0, p < 0.001). The 18 - 25 and 36 - 45 age groups experienced significantly lower proportions of presentations, whereas, the 76-85 years experienced significantly higher proportions. There was a significantly higher proportion of pressure injuries (0.1% vs 0.4%, p < 0.001) and contact burns (17.2% vs 18.7%), but lower explosions (1.3% vs 0.2%) for the COVID-19 group compared to their counterparts. The mean TBSA% was 0.4% greater in the COVID-19 group compared to their counterparts (2.4 vs 2.8, p < 0.001). There were significantly more operating sessions (0.2 vs 0.3, p < 0.001). The mean length of stay was significantly greater by 0.8 days for the COVID-19 group compared to their counterparts (1.5 vs 2.3, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Epidemiological changes were not greatly different to previous years from the impact of COVID-19. The shift in elderly presentations and operative interventions reflects the holistic care of burns units working in a new landscape with an invigorated focus on telehealth and outpatient care.

