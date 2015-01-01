Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) include forms of abuse, neglect, and household stressors that are potentially early life traumatic experiences. A summed integer count of ACEs is often used to examine cumulative childhood adversity (CCA) but has limitations.



OBJECTIVES: The current study tests two additional methods for measuring CCA using large samples of youth in low- and middle-income countries. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Pooled data were analyzed from a multi-country, nationally representative sample of youth aged 18-24 years (N = 11,498) who completed the Violence Against Children and Youth Surveys (VACS) in Lesotho, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Namibia, and Mozambique.



METHODS: ACE exposures included: physical, sexual, and emotional violence; witnessing interparental violence; witnessing community violence; orphanhood. CCA was operationalized using an ACE score, ACE impact (standardized regression coefficients from outcome severity), and ACE exposure context (household; intimate partner; peer; community). Associations between CCA with mental distress (MD) were examined by sex using p ≤ 0.05 as the significance level.



RESULTS: Exposure to ≥3 ACEs was associated with MD (p < 0.05) for both sexes. Among females, all contexts contributed to MD except peer ACEs (p < 0.05). Among males, household and community ACEs contributed to MD. High-impact ACEs were associated with MD both sexes. ACE context was the best-fitting model for these data.



CONCLUSIONS: The challenges operationalizing CCA warrant continued research to ensure adversity type, severity, and context lead to validly assessing ACEs impact on child wellbeing.

Language: en