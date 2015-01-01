SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Littleton T, Freisthler B. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595231218177

PMID

37994644

Abstract

Reports of child maltreatment vary by neighborhood characteristics, yet the influence of housing affordability is less understood. The current study examines the relationship between reports of suspected child maltreatment and the spatial distribution of affordable housing across 2,341 census tracts in Los Angeles County, California. Bayesian conditionally autoregressive model results indicate that neighborhoods where residents paid a greater share of their income in rent had fewer reports of suspected child maltreatment, while neighborhoods with a higher number of subsidized rental units had more reports. These findings suggest that higher cost neighborhoods provide supportive resources and amenities to families which may reduce risk of child maltreatment. Subsidized housing units are more likely to be located in high poverty, under resourced neighborhoods, thus undermining the benefits of these programs to families. These findings have implications for equitable housing policy that promotes inclusive communities as a primary prevention strategy for child maltreatment.


Language: en

Keywords

child protective services; poverty; spatial analysis; neighborhoods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print