Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Use of firearm locking devices may reduce the risk of suicide and injury among older adults. This study describes older adults' preferences when choosing a firearm locking device.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis of a nationally representative survey of US adult firearm owners (N = 2,152). We compared older adults (≥65y) with relatively younger adults (<65y), stratified by self-reported gender.



RESULTS: The top three factors cited as impacting firearm locking device selection included speed (53.6%) and ease of firearm access from device (52.4%), and cost of the device (28.7%). These top factors were comparable for all adults across genders. A larger proportion of older vs younger males reported that a primary preference was whether the device allows the firearm to remain loaded with ammunition; smaller proportions of older vs younger males reported strength of device (device durability) and costs.



CONCLUSIONS: Preference among older adults, particularly older males, for locking devices that maintain the firearms easy to access - especially, loaded with ammunition - might impact firearm injury prevention efforts for this high-risk group.



CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: For harm reduction, use of any firearm locking device may reduce the risk of firearm injury or death. Clinicians are encouraged to explore reasons for locking device selection within motivational interviewing frameworks.

Language: en