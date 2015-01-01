|
Adams GG, MacMillan L, Smith T, Sharp A, Casagrande R. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e538.
OBJECTIVE: Evacuation and relocation are key actions used to protect the public in response to natural or technological disasters, but there are inherent risks to both. Unfortunately, these risks have not been fully quantified, which limits the ability of emergency managers and the public to effectively balance the risks and benefits of evacuation or relocation. This work provides quantitative data on the risks of health effects from displacement following evacuation or relocation.
