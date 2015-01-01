Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evacuation and relocation are key actions used to protect the public in response to natural or technological disasters, but there are inherent risks to both. Unfortunately, these risks have not been fully quantified, which limits the ability of emergency managers and the public to effectively balance the risks and benefits of evacuation or relocation. This work provides quantitative data on the risks of health effects from displacement following evacuation or relocation.



METHODS: Researchers performed a literature review and meta-analysis of published studies and quantified risks of 14 different health effects, including both physical and socio-behavioral outcomes, from studies of 9 different disaster types.



RESULTS: The findings show statistically significant increases in 9 of the 14 health effects in displaced populations, indicating an increased likelihood of experiencing detrimental health effects compared with nondisplaced populations. A pooled analysis of all negative health effects found an odds ratio of 1.49 (95% confidence interval: 1.24-1.79), which shows a significant relationship between displacement and negative health outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings demonstrate that evacuated or relocated populations have an increased risk of experiencing negative health effects associated with displacement. The broad number of disaster types included mean that findings are applicable to any emergency evacuation or relocation.

Language: en