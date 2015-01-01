|
Levi-Belz Y, Groweiss Y, Blank C. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2283306.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
37994789
BACKGROUND: Government actions and participating in protracted-duration protests against it affect protesters' mental health, leading to high distress levels, such as posttraumatic and depressive symptoms. Aside from exposure to violence and other issues, protest participation can pose unique challenges to the protesters as they may be exposed to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs), such as the betrayal of leaders they once trusted. This study's primary objective was to examine the extent of psychological difficulties among civilians participating in long-duration protests in Israel. More specifically, the study aimed to understand the contribution of exposure to protest-related PMIEs to psychological difficulties such as posttraumatic and depressive symptoms.
PTSD; violence; depression; moral injury; Protest; daño moral; depresión; Protesta; trastorno de estrés postraumático; violencia; 抑郁; 抗议; 暴力; 道德伤害