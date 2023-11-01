Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment can increase the risk of lifetime non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal self-injury (SSI), but there is limited knowledge regarding the differences of potentially psychological mechanisms between NSSI with and without SSI.



METHODS: Participants, 3918 community-based Chinese young men aged 18-34 years in Chengdu, were included in this study. We investigated the association between depression, anxiety, psychosis, child maltreatment, adulthood traumatic events, impulsivity, alcohol dependence, drug abuse, and lifetime of NSSI among participants with and without SSI. Parallel mediation analysis was utilized to explore the mediators for the relation between child maltreatment and NSSI.



RESULTS: The prevalence of lifetime NSSI was 6.1 % (95 % CI: 5.4 %-6.9 %) among young men. Anxiety and impulsivity partially mediated the effect of child maltreatment on NSSI either with (indirect effect: 51.2 %) or without SSI (indirect effect: 34.3 %). Depression was independently and significantly associated with only NSSI but not with NSSI+SSI. Alcohol dependence and psychosis were independently and significantly associated with NSSI+SSI and mediated the effect of child maltreatment on NSSI+SSI. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional survey data limits the robustness of the proof to the causal relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety and impulsivity are associated with NSSI either with or without SSI and partially mediate the effect of child maltreatment on NSSI. Depression is associated with only NSSI, while alcohol dependence and psychosis are only associated with NSSI+SSI. It could be crucial to improve treatment and recovery of alcohol dependence and psychosis for preventing young men engaged in NSSI from attempting SSI.

Language: en