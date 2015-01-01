Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Processing speed is essential to functional independence in later life, such as driving a vehicle. Few studies have examined processing speed and driving mobility in the context of racial differences and social determinants of health (SDoH). This study characterized the longitudinal association between processing speed and driving mobility, and how it varied by race and SDoH.



METHODS: Using data from the control arm of the Advanced Cognitive Training in Vital Elderly study (n = 581, 24.5% Black), multilevel models examined longitudinal associations between processing speed and driving mobility outcomes (driving space, exposure, and difficulty). Race and SDoH moderations were explored.



RESULTS: Decline in processing speed measures was associated with increased self-reported driving difficulty, but only for older adults with below-average to average scores for neighborhood and built environments and social community context SDoH domains.



DISCUSSION: Findings emphasize the influence of physical and social environmental characteristics on processing speed and driving mobility.

Language: en