SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brijnath B, Feldman P, Dow B, Muoio R. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07334648231214941

PMID

37994902

Abstract

This study examines how service providers in Victoria, Australia, undertook early intervention and response to elder abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. This study comprised two phases: (a) interviews with 29 staff members from 23 frontline service organizations about their experience responding to the needs of vulnerable older people during COVID-19; followed by (b) a co-design workshop with 15 service providers to discuss and endorse recommendations to improve sector preparedness for early intervention and responses to elder abuse during disasters. Participants reported that the severity and frequency of elder abuse increased during the pandemic, and that remoteness of services undermined comprehensive risk assessments, especially for older people who were not proficient in English and/or current digital platforms. Service providers endorsed a range of recommendations to improve sector preparedness for responses to elder abuse during disasters, primarily to upskill providers and improve the service system and direct support for individuals.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; elder abuse; frontline services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print