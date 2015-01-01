Abstract

This study examines how service providers in Victoria, Australia, undertook early intervention and response to elder abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. This study comprised two phases: (a) interviews with 29 staff members from 23 frontline service organizations about their experience responding to the needs of vulnerable older people during COVID-19; followed by (b) a co-design workshop with 15 service providers to discuss and endorse recommendations to improve sector preparedness for early intervention and responses to elder abuse during disasters. Participants reported that the severity and frequency of elder abuse increased during the pandemic, and that remoteness of services undermined comprehensive risk assessments, especially for older people who were not proficient in English and/or current digital platforms. Service providers endorsed a range of recommendations to improve sector preparedness for responses to elder abuse during disasters, primarily to upskill providers and improve the service system and direct support for individuals.

Language: en