Abstract

Eighteen million older adults have mobility limitations, defined as difficulty walking a quarter of a mile or climbing stairs unassisted. Little is known about how symptom burden impacts mobility difficulty in older adults. Understanding the burden of symptoms responsible for mobility difficulties may be an area for intervention to improve mobility and to prevent adverse outcomes. We conducted 31 semi-structured qualitative interviews (one interview per participant) regarding the symptom burden experience associated with a current mobility difficulty. Thematic analysis revealed symptoms were limiting, were barriers to participation in daily activities, and produced a psychological and emotional burden that negatively impacted quality of life. Older adults employed various strategies to overcome the symptom burden. Participants also believed symptoms were a non-modifiable part of the aging process and at times felt disregarded by healthcare professionals. Future interventions should focus on reducing the symptom burden experience for older adults to improve mobility and prevent adverse outcomes.

