Abstract

Using the Arizona State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (AZ-SUDORS), the study aims to identify the social and drug characteristics of illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF)-related overdose deaths. The data include drug overdose deaths from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Decedents were categorized into four groups by types of opioids detected: (1) IMF-positive; (2) heroin-positive (negative for IMF); (3) pharmaceutical opioid-positive (negative for heroin or IMF); (4) nonopioid. Bivariate statistics were used to compare differences between IMF and other groups. Among 2,029 decedents, 77.8% tested positive for opioids. The IMF group included 57.9%, the heroin group included 9.5%, the pharmaceutical opioid group 10.5%, and the nonopioid group 22.2%. The IMF group was younger (mean age 35.0), more likely to be from a large urban area (78.2%), and with a greater proportion of ethnic/racial minorities (48.6%), compared to the other three groups. The IMF group was less likely to test positive for methamphetamine (24.9%), compared to heroin (63.7%) or pharmaceutical opioid groups (34.0%), but more likely to test positive for cannabis (31.3%), compared to the other three groups. Our data show disproportionate IMF impacts on younger persons and ethnic minorities. Interventions need to be tailored to account for distinct psychosocial profiles associated with IMF use.

