Abstract

Youth between ages 13 and 25 who experience homelessness face numerous barriers to excellent health, including social stigma and discrimination. Applying socio-ecological model and intersectionality theory, an integrative literature review was conducted. Peer-reviewed studies (N = 29) representing 808,296 participants extracted from four databases (CINAHL, MEDLINE, PsychINFO, SocINDEX) were analyzed. The studies included sources of discrimination and stigma from interpersonal interactions with support services staff upwards to policy and systemic levels with housing and justice systems. Health outcomes include poorer physical and behavioral health status from increased likeliness of denied access to support services, prolonged time spent being homeless, and higher incidences of experiencing violence. School nursing has power to push for recommended changes and support unhoused youth towards excellent health. Proposed changes include adapting Housing First framework, engaging with unhoused youth in program planning, policy writing, and public education that address the causes of poverty.

