Abstract

AIM: To identify subtypes of competence in managing workplace violence (WPV) among nursing interns and to assess between-group differences.



BACKGROUND: Nursing interns are reported to be a vulnerable population for experiencing workplace violence during their clinical placement. Although WPV could have a negative impact on nursing interns' health and attitudes towards the nursing profession, little is known about nursing interns' competence in workplace violence management or its influencing factors.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Between March to April 2023, nursing interns at three tertiary general hospitals in Anhui Province, China, completed questionnaires including a general information questionnaire, the Management of Workplace Violence Competence Scale (MWVCS), the Utrecht Work Engagement Scale (UWES-9), the Emotional Labour Scale for Nurses (ELSN) and were classified into subtypes by latent class analysis. Subsequently, univariate analysis and multivariate logistic regression were performed to identify the influencing factors by subtypes.



RESULTS: A total of 264 questionnaires were valid and the overall mean age of the participants was 21.06 ±1.41 years. Four classes were identified: low competency group (15.5%), low cognition-low coping competency group (18.2%), low cognition-medium to high competency group (21.6%) and high competency group (44.7%). The results of multinomial logistic regression analysis showed that placement hospitals with a WPV management department, emotional control effort in profession dimension and emotional pretense by norms dimension in the Emotional Labour Scale for Nurses, pursuing further education and vigour dimension in the Utrecht Work Engagement Scale were influencing factors of the potential categories of WPV management competence.



CONCLUSIONS: Four classes were identified and there was competence variability among nursing interns. More attention should be given to nursing interns who did not receive WPV-related training in their school or placement hospital.

