Abstract

Pediatric patients often present with orbital fractures after facial trauma, most commonly fractures of the orbital floor. Evaluation of orbital fractures for entrapment of the extraocular muscles is crucial, as urgent surgical exploration and possible repair are needed in these cases. We report a 2-year-old male who presented after a fall with multiple left orbital wall fractures, including a roof fracture. On examination, the patient's OS appeared fixed in an upward gaze. Positive forced ductions revealed clinical concern for entrapment of the superior rectus. The patient was taken to the operating room for exploration, and the entrapped superior rectus muscle was freed from the fracture. The patient subsequently recovered fully with complete extraocular movements. This represents the first reported case of superior rectus entrapment in an orbital roof fracture.

