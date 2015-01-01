Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to assess trends in consumer-product-related geriatric ocular injuries using National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) data. Understanding the specific consumer products and settings coded in the NEISS dictionary that contribute to geriatric (≥ 65 years) ocular injuries, along with changing patterns during events like the COVID-19 pandemic, provides crucial insights for tailoring therapy and preventative strategies. This ultimately may reduce the burden of eye injuries on both older adults and healthcare systems.



METHODS: This was a retrospective population-based cohort study. The NEISS database was used to study eye injuries in geriatric adults from 2010 to 2021. Patients were categorized by age groups (65-74, 75-84, 85-94, ≥ 95 years), and data on demographics, injury types, product categories, and COVID-19 impact were collected. Pearson's chi-squared test (with p < 0.001 taken to indicate significance) was used to assess differences in expected ratios between age groups.



RESULTS: A total of 168,685 eye injury cases in adults aged 65 years and older were analyzed. Household items, tools, and gardening products accounted for over 75% of injuries. Most injuries occurred at home (65.3%). Contusions/abrasions (40.3%) and a foreign body (19.3%) were common diagnoses. Females had more household-item-related injuries, while males had more foreign body injuries. Regarding therapeutic disposition, 93.7% of all injuries were treated/examined and released, which showed a decreasing trend as age increased, while hospital admission/transfer rates increased with age. Compared to before COVID-19, the percentage of injuries during COVID-19 due to tools decreased (from 22.5% to 18.3%), while injuries due to gardening/lawn/landscaping/patio products increased (from 13.8% to 15.3%).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study characterizes geriatric ocular injuries and COVID-19 impact, highlighting common products and locations. Different age groups showed different injury patterns. Understanding these trends can aid injury prevention strategies for consumers and healthcare providers. Demographics and injury frequencies differed based on age and sex. Future research should further explore post-COVID-19 trends.

