Abstract

The objective of this paper was to identify the main indicators used to measure the performance in emergency trauma care. A literature review was carried out in the electronic databases: PubMEd, LILACS and Epistemónikos, including publications between January 2011 and December 31, 2021, in Spanish, English and Portuguese. A total of 962 publications were identified. When reviewing the full text, 48 articles were included. The indicators were classified in the dimensions of process and results. 100 different indicators were identified to analyze the performance of emergency trauma care. 71% were process indicators, including service time and triage. In the results dimension 29 indicators were identified; mortality was the indicator most analyzed as well as length of stay. Six indicators on the disability of injured people and 14 indicators related to satisfaction were identified, the most frequent being complaints. Various indicators have been used to assess the performance of emergency trauma care. In the results dimension, the indicators related to satisfaction and disability after injuries have been little explored. Decision-makers and those responsible for emergency care must promote performance evaluation exercises to learn about their current situation using appropriate and sensitive indicators with the available data.



===



El objetivo del presente trabajo fue identificar los principales indicadores utilizados para medir el desempeño en la atención de emergencias traumatológicas. Se realizó una revisión de la literatura de tipo narrativa en las bases de datos: PubMed, LILACS y Epistemónikos, se incluyeron publicaciones entre enero de 2011 y el 31 diciembre 2021, en español, inglés y portugués. Se identificaron 962 publicaciones. Tras revisar el texto completo, 48 artículos fueron incluidos. Los indicadores se clasificaron en las dimensiones de proceso y resultado. Se identificaron 100 diferentes indicadores para analizar el desempeño de la atención de emergencias traumatológicas. 71% fueron indicadores de proceso, entre ellos el tiempo de atención y el triaje. En la dimensión de resultados se identificaron 29 indicadores; la mortalidad fue el indicador mayormente analizado así como el periodo de estancia hospitalaria. Se identificaron seis indicadores sobre la discapacidad de las personas lesionadas y 14 indicadores relacionados con la satisfacción, el más frecuente fue quejas. Diversos indicadores han sido utilizados para evaluar el desempeño de la atención de emergencias traumatológicas. En la dimensión de resultados, los indicadores relacionados con la satisfacción y discapacidad han sido poco explorados. Los responsables de la atención de emergencias traumatológicas deben impulsar ejercicios de evaluación del desempeño para conocer su situación actual a través de indicadores sensibles y acordes con los datos disponibles.

Language: es