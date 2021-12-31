|
Vera-López JD, Heredia-Pi IB, Pérez-Núñez R, Hijar M. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2023; 61(6): 819-840.
(Copyright © 2023, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)
37995348
The objective of this paper was to identify the main indicators used to measure the performance in emergency trauma care. A literature review was carried out in the electronic databases: PubMEd, LILACS and Epistemónikos, including publications between January 2011 and December 31, 2021, in Spanish, English and Portuguese. A total of 962 publications were identified. When reviewing the full text, 48 articles were included. The indicators were classified in the dimensions of process and results. 100 different indicators were identified to analyze the performance of emergency trauma care. 71% were process indicators, including service time and triage. In the results dimension 29 indicators were identified; mortality was the indicator most analyzed as well as length of stay. Six indicators on the disability of injured people and 14 indicators related to satisfaction were identified, the most frequent being complaints. Various indicators have been used to assess the performance of emergency trauma care. In the results dimension, the indicators related to satisfaction and disability after injuries have been little explored. Decision-makers and those responsible for emergency care must promote performance evaluation exercises to learn about their current situation using appropriate and sensitive indicators with the available data.
Language: es
Wounds and Injuries; Emergency Medical Services; Evaluación de Resultados en la Atención de Salud; Heridas y Lesiones; Outcome Assessment, Health Care; Servicios Médicos de Urgencia