Citation
Hinojosa-Vega R, Rojas-Carrasco KE, González-Muñiz S, Jaramillo-Villanueva L, Jiménez-Márquez A. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2023; 61(6): 875-881.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)
DOI
PMID
37995446
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a public health problem, which has increased in recent years, becoming a serious cause of mortality, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. Suicidal behavior is infrequent before adolescent years, various related factors have been described. The purpose of this work is to describe the case of a patient in school age who attempted suicide and the identified factors that might have contributed. CLINICAL CASE: Nine-year-old male attempted suicide by hanging in the bathroom, endangering his life. He received emergency attention and hospitalized in intensive care. During his hospitalization, the mental health service approached him. Amongst the factors previously associated with suicidal intent during school age and identifiable in the patient are family disintegration, symptoms of major depression episodes, reading-related learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The patient received treatment and follow up consultation, without showing any suicidal behavior up to this date. The patient is currently 13 years old.
Language: es
Keywords
Child; Risk Factors; Suicide, Attempted; Factores de Riesgo; Intento de suicidio; Niño