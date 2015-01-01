|
Citation
|
Pietsch S, Green B, Schache AG, Pizzari T. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37994173
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiology of quadriceps muscle strain injury (QMSI) in elite Australian Football League (AFL) players, explore recovery milestones and determine whether recovery is impacted by factors such as injury type (index vs. re-injury), the primary muscle injured and the mechanism of injury. MEASURES: All QMSI data reported to the Soft Tissue Injury Registry of the AFL from the 2014 to 2020 seasons were evaluated. Player demographic data, circumstances of injury, MRI reports and recovery outcomes following injury were extracted. Descriptive statistics and frequency distributions are presented. Recovery outcomes for injury type, primary muscle injured and the mechanism of injury were compared using univariate analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prognosis; football; muscle injury; sport; muscle strain; quadriceps