Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiology of quadriceps muscle strain injury (QMSI) in elite Australian Football League (AFL) players, explore recovery milestones and determine whether recovery is impacted by factors such as injury type (index vs. re-injury), the primary muscle injured and the mechanism of injury. MEASURES: All QMSI data reported to the Soft Tissue Injury Registry of the AFL from the 2014 to 2020 seasons were evaluated. Player demographic data, circumstances of injury, MRI reports and recovery outcomes following injury were extracted. Descriptive statistics and frequency distributions are presented. Recovery outcomes for injury type, primary muscle injured and the mechanism of injury were compared using univariate analyses.



RESULTS: There were 164 QMSIs from 122 players reported (134 index; 30 re-injuries). Almost all (91.3%) QMSIs involved the rectus femoris. Half (48.4%) of the QMSIs occurred during kicking and most commonly affected the dominant kicking leg (72%). The majority occurred at training (64.6%). All re-injuries involved the rectus femoris, most occurred from kicking (63.0%) and within 6 months of the preceding injury (70%). The mean return to play (RTP) time was 25.4 days (95%CI = 22.6-28.2) and rectus femoris injuries took around 14 days longer to RTP than vastii injuries (p = 0.001). QMSIs with a kicking mechanism took the longest to RTP of all injury mechanisms.



CONCLUSION: In AFL players, QMSIs occur mostly in the dominant leg from a kicking mechanism. Rectus femoris injuries are more prevalent and result in longer RTP time frames. Re-injuries exclusively involved the rectus femoris, primarily from kicking.

