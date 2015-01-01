Abstract

Traffic sign poles are crucial components of the highway system, and their maintenance mainly relies on the subjective judgment of staff, which is low-efficiency and will lead to mistaken inspections. This paper proposes a convenient and effective method to monitor the health of sign poles by using a mobile phone. It is unknown whether a mobile phone can be used as a conventional acceleration sensor. Therefore, the performance of the mobile phone was initially tested to ensure its suitability for acquiring the acceleration data of the traffic sign pole. The results show that the acceleration sensor of mobile phones is high-performance and can be used as a traditional acceleration sensor under the similar sampling frequency. The mobile phone can measure the 1st, 2nd and 5th natural frequencies of the traffic sign pole. Although the 1st and 5th natural frequencies have a large error with simulation, the 2nd natural frequency is accurate and stable. The looseness of the base connection greatly impacts on the 2nd natural frequency, which can be used as a measure of the loose base connection. The 2nd natural frequency was measured for 21 times and found to conform to a normal distribution. The relationship between the 2nd natural frequency and base connection loosening was investigated, which fitted to the equation. The fitting result is good and can be used to predict the degree of sign pole base connection loosening. Therefore, the mobile phone based convenient health monitoring method for traffic sign poles is feasible.

Language: en