Castellana GB, Filho GB, Heuss S, Schneeberger AR. Sports Psychiatry 2023; 2(3): 81-82.
(Copyright © 2023, Hogrefe)
Racism and mental illness are frequently intertwined and have a profound impact on individuals, communities, and societies at large. Racism, encompassing discrimination, prejudice, and systemic biases based on race, ethnicity, or cultural background, has far-reaching consequences for the mental well-being of those affected [1]. Experiencing racism can lead to significant psychological distress and trauma, contributing to the development or exacerbation of mental health conditions. The constant exposure to discrimination and racial biases can create chronic stress, triggering symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The emotional toll of racism can manifest in feelings of worthlessness, self-doubt, and a constant sense of being unsafe or unwelcome [2].
