Abstract

Racism and mental illness are frequently intertwined and have a profound impact on individuals, communities, and societies at large. Racism, encompassing discrimination, prejudice, and systemic biases based on race, ethnicity, or cultural background, has far-reaching consequences for the mental well-being of those affected [1]. Experiencing racism can lead to significant psychological distress and trauma, contributing to the development or exacerbation of mental health conditions. The constant exposure to discrimination and racial biases can create chronic stress, triggering symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The emotional toll of racism can manifest in feelings of worthlessness, self-doubt, and a constant sense of being unsafe or unwelcome [2].



In his article "Tackling racism is sports psychiatry", published in Sports Psychiatry, Begel [3] extensively reviewed the subject matter, including illustrative and clinical examples focusing on the consequences of racism in sports. However, the author's sample was limited to the US and did not examine the problem on a global level nor did he focus on the difficulties at soccer stadiums.



Notwithstanding the fact that all kind of interpersonal violence - including physical violence - between rival fans has always been common in soccer stadiums, there are indications of increasing racist insults over the last years. It is unclear, however, whether it is an actual surge or whether it has been more frequently registered by the ubiquity of smartphones and posting on social media...

